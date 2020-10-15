Old school TV is dying. Viewer erosion from both television networks and cable channels has been happening for years, with advertising dollars quickly following them. It’s a process that’s also been kicked into overdrive in the last decade thanks to streaming services and cord-cutting initiatives.

Meanwhile, global video streaming numbers are exploding and expected to grow by up to 20 percent a year through 2027.

Old school TV is dying — and with new schoolers like FuboTV joining the fray, now’s the time to embrace the new world order of streaming.

FuboTV is a streaming service that currently fields a channel lineup of over 100 of the most popular channels anywhere, including CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, ESPN, AMC, NFL Network, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, TLC, Discovery, and more.

Head to head, FuboTV actually has more of the top cable and broadcast television channels as part of their service than nearly every other provider, offering all the shows, movies, and breaking news you need to see.

However, even with all those offerings, there’s a key reason outlets like PCMag call out FuboTV as a “particularly good streaming service.” Since launching in 2015, FuboTV has distinguished itself as a true home for streaming sports fans, and now, they have one of the deepest rosters of live sporting options anywhere in the world.

From U.S. sports like the NFL, NBA, NHL or MLB, to European standouts like UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, EPL, and more, FuboTV viewers access to live viewing of almost every major sport on the planet today.

From your streaming TV to your laptop to your phone, FuboTV is available on almost any device with a screen, covering everything like Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Available with no long-term contract and no hidden fees, a FuboTV subscription also allows you to watch on up to three devices all at once through your single account. And if there’s anything you’re going to miss, but desperately want to see, just record it to your Cloud DVR space, 500 hours reserved to save all your movies, shows, and games for as long as you want.

If you want a taste of what a cable-free life could be like, you can sample a month of the full FuboTV streaming service for just $34.99, a savings of almost half off the regular monthly rate.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.