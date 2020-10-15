If you’ve never experienced bone-conducting audio, either with headphones or speakers, you really need to give it a go. Rather than directing sounds out of an amplifier like a regular speaker, bone conduction turns virtually any hollow object into its own amplifier, turning that surface into its own omnidirectional speaker, capable of pumping up the volume as much as 4 to 5 times the regular sound level of a mobile device.

Yeah…it’s pretty cool. You can check out how far the technology has come with the HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker, the world’s smallest and most versatile offering in this newly emerging tech arena.

At barely 1.5″ across and only an inch high, the HumBird can slip easily into your pocket. But when synced to a streaming device or even an FM signal, it turns sound into mechanical vibration of different frequencies, actually leveraging the effects of the different surfaces you place it on to reproduce the music.

Place it surfaces like a cardboard box, a plastic storage bin, a table, a car dashboard, or even a basketball and each will offer unique effects to your sound. The larger the object, the larger the sound, with the tiny HumBird capable of pumping out audio volume reaching up to 115dB.

Pair it up with a second HumBird and they’ll automatically recognize each other and switch to true stereo mode.

But the weirdest effect might be when you use the HumBird against your own head. Yes, your head can be a speaker as well, allowing you to turn the volume all the way down, yet still hear the sound itself directly in your eardrum. You can hear the sound perfectly…but no one else can, making it a great way to take a call or listen to music without disturbing anyone else.

The HumBird charges up in less than 30 minutes and can turn out up to three hours of continuous music.

It’s also a big savings off regular speakers. Regularly $44, you can try out a HumBird for yourself now at almost 40 percent off, just $26.95 while this deal lasts.

