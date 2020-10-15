It feels as old-school analog as a reel-to-reel tape recorder, but any advertising pro will tell you, simple email marketing is as effective a sales tactic as you’ll find. While it doesn’t have the flash of Google ads or social media posts, a well-executed email marketing campaign can be expected to see every dollar a company spends produces a $38 return.

However, that’s all predicated on an email list that actually works. You know, one that isn’t full of old, outdated, incomplete or even outright fake addresses that bounce back as undeliverable. The TrueMail.io Bulk Email Verifier can whip your email outreach efforts into shape, combing over your email list to weed out old addresses and unverified information to lower your bounce rate to effectively zero.

You might not realize it, but bad bounce rates can actually damage your ability to send future campaigns. But with Truemail, you get independent verification of each and every one of the email addresses on your list utilizing SMTP and other proprietary real-time methods. It’ll even automatically delete any duplicate addresses or any with bad syntax.

Once it cross-checks everything, you’ll have a rock-solid list that breaks all your emails into valid, invalid, unknown, and disposable categories, allowing you to decide which to include and which to drop for a given campaign.

TrueMail is so confident that they’ll push your delivered email rate up over 99 percent that if you get more than 5 percent bouncing back, they’ll refund your money.

As important business information, TrueMail always keeps all your data encrypted and protected from theft. It also works seamlessly with all the biggest email hosting services like Mailchimp, Hubspot, Active Campaign, and more.

A more than $1,000 value, you can get a lifetime of TrueMail.io Bulk Email Verifier access for considerably less, just $49 with the current offer.

