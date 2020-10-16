Sony finally revealed the PlayStation 5 UI, and Microsoft lifted the embargo for the Xbox Series X. So let’s talk about all of that on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. In the news, GamesBeat editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb talk about the latest NPD sales report. Also, Mike played five hours of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Jeff couldn’t stop playing Pikmin 3 Deluxe. Join us, won’t you?

