The multiplayer update for Beat Saber is finally available for PC VR and Oculus Quest. PSVR players will have to wait a bit longer, as the update has been delayed on that platform.

It’s been years in the making, but now up to five Beat Saber players will be able to compete in tracks together thanks to multiplayer support. Beat Games had promised multiplayer many years ago, but we had heard nothing new until last month.

The Beat Saber Multiplayer update is available now for PC VR and Oculus Quest, to coincide with the launch of the Oculus Quest 2. You can read our review of the new headset here.

As part of Facebook Connect, Beat Games announced that multiplayer support would release on October 13, to coincide with the launch of Facebook’s new standalone headset, Oculus Quest 2.

Shortly after the announcement, Beat Games said there was a chance that the multiplayer update might be delayed on PSVR, which has now been confirmed in a reply to a user on Twitter yesterday:

Unfortunately, the PS4 version will be delayed, but we’re working hard on it! Please bear with us as we will be sharing more updates from the development regularly. Thank you for your understanding guys!

Multiplayer was not the only Beat Saber announcement at Facebook Connect — a BTS music pack was also announced, which will release later this year. The South Korean boy band is the latest in a bunch of Beat Saber DLC releases, including Linkin Park, Green Day and Imagine Dragons packs. There’s been so many lately that we’ve even ranked the best ones

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2020