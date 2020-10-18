There may not be a more frightening ailment to confront than the specter of Alzheimer’s Disease. More than 5 million Americans live with the degenerative condition and 1 in 3 seniors dies with it or another dementia diagnosis, a greater killer than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

But it isn’t the threat of death that’s the scariest part. It’s the decline of mental acuity and loss of memory that truly frightens those who suffer.

No less an authority than the Mayo Clinic says one of the only proven tactics for trying to prevent Alzheimer’s and other brain-related decline is to keep your mind sharp, doing cognitive skills puzzles and tests to maintain mental sharpness and help hold memories intact.

CogniFit Premium Brain Training was made for developing just that kind of cognitive fitness.

The app uses a whole menu of scientifically validated tasks and games to help measure, train, and properly monitor your cognitive skills and keep an eye out for any signs of deficiency. In fact, CogniFit tests actually monitor 23 different cognitive abilities in real-time.

Spotting risk factors for alterations in cognitive functioning using neuropsychological assessments, CogniFit gives users the chance to chart their progress in building better memory or reasoning skills, while also comparing against the results of others in the appropriate age group to see exactly how they stack up.

CogniFit’s tasks judge it all, assessing attention focusing, visual scanning, response time, working memory, and more. There are also specialized programs targeting different user groups, whether you want to sharpen your memory, make better decisions, do exercise tailored for seniors or even be a better driver.

With a brain-healthy 4.4 out of 5-star rating from more than 5,000 users in both the Apple App Store and Google Play, you can get a full year of CogniFit Premium Brain Training access for almost 60 percent off the regular price at only $49.99.

