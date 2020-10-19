If you had an email marketing list of the top 10,000 online customers spending the most money on products, that’d be worth gold. However, if each of those emails had one minor typo or syntax error that caused it to be undeliverable, your golden list is essentially worthless.

Bounce back emails are part of marketing, but retailers using an email list rife with mistakes, old addresses, and unverified information aren’t just throwing away money on campaigns, they’re actually doing lasting damage to their brand. That’s because if your company is experiencing bounce rates over 2 percent, that actually hurts your reputation with the service providers receiving your emails, who can then downgrade your deliverability for future mailings.

Bouncer Bulk Email Verification improves your deliverability, performance, engagement and, most importantly, your return on investment, making sure you never look like a spammer by independently checking each and every email on your list so bounces are the very rare exception and never the norm.

Bouncer puts every email address through its paces, verifying the syntax of an email, running DNS and MX record checks, and establishing a connection with each recipient’s server SMTP. In fact, Bouncer’s AI-driven systems will even “negotiate” with the SMTP servers to get the most accurate results possible.

But even if Bouncer can verify your campaign of up to 50,000 addresses, that’s still no guarantee they’ll be delivered. That’s why Bouncer is the only email checker with a proprietary algorithm that gives you full information on what to expect with a calculation on how many emails may come back.

And it doesn’t take a tech whiz to use Bouncer effectively, offering a quick, simple, clean contact list through its intuitive dashboard.

A Bouncer Bulk Email Verification account covering up to 50,000 emails is regularly $100, but with this deal, it’s available now for half off, just $50.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.