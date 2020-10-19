COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 19, 2020–

Prevailion, a global leader in cyber adversary intelligence, today announced that it has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in the latest Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence report.

The Gartner report profiles “emerging vendors that security and risk management leaders should consider when evaluating emerging threats requiring the latest in security operations technologies.” Gartner writes that: “Security and risk management leaders are seeking solutions for better visibility into their IT environments to help strengthen their security posture, as well as prioritize security control gaps and remediation activities based on business risk.” It also notes that: “Organizations struggle to mitigate vulnerabilities because of the inability to prioritize them due to a lack of context about the assets and external threat environment.”*

This lack of visibility into active and emerging threats poses a major challenge to organizational cybersecurity, and is the primary focus of Prevailion. Through a global constellation of clandestine sensors, Prevailion actively monitors thousands of cyber attacks in real-time, including billions of malware communications, providing an unprecedented level of adversary intelligence that companies can use to protect their networks.

“We are honored to be selected by Gartner, which we believe validates the core technology behind our platform and the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Karim Hijazi, founder and CEO of Prevailion. “At Prevailion, we have been charting a new course in the field of threat intelligence, by empowering companies with greater visibility into the threat actors targeting their networks and the networks of their closest partners. By going after the attackers’ own infrastructure, we can provide companies with unprecedented insights into criminal and nation-state hackers’ malicious activity and list of targets. This enables corporate security teams to better prioritize threats, by focusing immediately on confirmed attacks, rather than having to rely on noisy and error-prone security alerts or vague risk scorecards.”

Prevailion is currently tracking over 28,000 compromised organizations around the world, ranging from publicly traded companies and their supply chain partners to governments, universities, NGOs and more. Many of the cyber compromises Prevailion has observed are undetected or unreported by the victim organizations.

According to Prevailion’s exclusive intelligence, 22% of the Fortune 500 are showing active or recent compromise activity by criminal or state-affiliated hackers. This includes 79% of software companies and 64% of pharmaceuticals, which are the most heavily targeted industries, based on recent cyber activity.

Prevailion’s unique cyber intelligence capability allows it to detect active compromises inside corporate networks that do not require any access or confirmation by the affected corporation. To do this, Prevailion’s intelligence team targets criminal networks in order to intercept communications between the hackers’ “command-and-control” servers and the malware they’ve deployed. This ability to eavesdrop on criminal activity gives Prevailion significantly enhanced insights into real-time hacking operations taking place all over the world. It also allows them to anticipate new attacks ahead of time.

Prevailion’s APEX Platform is a reliable source of information on thousands of unreported corporate breaches, and provides around-the-clock intelligence on new compromises, escalating breach activity and corporate remediation efforts.

Prevailion is a compromise intelligence company, transforming the way organizations approach risk mitigation and business decision-making. Through next-level tailored intelligence and a zero-touch platform, Prevailion provides a full view of confirmed “Evidence of Compromise” (EOC) for customers and their partner ecosystems. To learn more about Prevailion, visit www.prevailion.com.

