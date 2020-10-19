There are plenty of ways to embarrass yourself professionally. We’ve each undoubtedly tripped over at least one or two of our own over the course of our working years.

However, there may be no more embarrassing mistake than one you keep making over and over. Bad writing, whether it’s truckloads of typos, perplexing punctuation, sloppy syntax or a host of other egregious butcheries of the English language, are visible in texts, emails, and even official reports and documents every day.

And just because they don’t jump out at you, don’t assume they aren’t there. And worse, don’t assume others aren’t catching those mistakes and silently judging you for them.

While WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker can’t save everything, it is like hiring an editor and proofreader to take a look at all of your written language, then fixing it before it becomes a public embarrassment.

And while the browser-based WhiteSmoke does have a spell checker and capabilities to spot and fix misused commas and semicolons, its greatest value is its talent for making you a better writer. Powered by natural language processing and statistical machine translation technology, WhiteSmoke actually analyzes your sentence structure and can contextualize your writing and its style.

Armed with that knowledge, WhiteSmoke can then streamline all your prose, sharpen your tone, and clarifying your message so you’ll never leave a reader scratching their head over the point of your text.

WhiteSmoke will pour over your entire draft, break it down, and then build it back up automatically, smoothing out all your work into the best possible version of your message.

Meanwhile, WhiteSmoke is also home to one more hidden talent, offering full-text and word-to-word translation to and from 55 different languages. If you want to translate your English book report in Swahili, you can do it. Or if you’ve got Finnish text, you’d like to read in English, it can do that too.

And just like the rest of WhiteSmoke’s ultra-high-tech analysis, these translations are accomplished through the work of machine learning and leading linguistic experts, calculating the highest probability for each interpretation to match up to the spirit of the original source text.

You can clean up your writing with a lifetime of access to WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker services for over 90 percent off their $600 retail price, down to only $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.