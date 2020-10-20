Halo Infinite may be missing the Xbox Series X/S launch, but The Master Chief Collection is stepping up to give early adopters a Halo experience that they can enjoy on their new consoles.

Microsoft announced today that the compilation will be fully optimized for Series X/S. The upgrade will be available for free on November 17 for those who already own the game. It’ll also be available via Game Pass.

Of course, November 17 misses the Xbox Series X/S debut on November 10, but just by a week. This optimized version of The Master Chief Collection will include 120 fps for both single player and multiplayer modes, along with 4K support on Series X. Microsoft is also promising “splitscreen improvements,” along with cross-gen play and adjustable FOV (field of view).

Halo: The Master Chief Collection first launched in 2014 for Xbox One. It includes Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4. A PC version followed in 2019.