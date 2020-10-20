If you want to learn important tech knowledge that could impact your burgeoning IT career, there’s no reason to go halfway. No, in fact, you might as well bury yourself by learning anything and everything that could open serious doors to getting hired and promoted in that in-demand line of work.

So if you want to tackle any and all of the most important areas of expertise in the field, you need some massive training resources like those included in The 2021 All-in-One AWS, Cisco and CompTIA Super Certification Bundle.

And massive barely does this one justice. This collection is home to 22 complete courses with a monumental 240 hours of hardcore training to help you land some of the most critical certifications available in the IT realm.

For a well-round tech pro, there’s no more valued signifier of your abilities than CompTIA certification — and with the training in the CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 and 2 courses, students get all the background needed to take and ace the Core 1 and 2 exams, an essential baseline knowledge set for a job in the world of IT. Meanwhile, more CompTIA-certified coursework is included as well, including training in mobile devices, hardware, virtualization, expanded security, software troubleshooting, and more.

Cloud computing skills need to be at the heart of an IT pro’s toolset as well, and this collection features 10 courses all based on knowing every aspect of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Migration strategies, cloud architecture, infrastructure, database operations, visualization, and analytics tools, they’re all prominently featured in courses poised to get you through AWS certification exams. And as AWS’s chief rival, the Google Cloud Platform for AWS Professionals and AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator – Full Course get those learners conversant in that cloud ecosystem as well.

Finally, there is no IT if varied terminals and systems can’t work together. As the premier name in networking, this collection closes with several courses aimed at becoming certification-ready with Cisco hardware and software, the world’s no. 1 networking option. From routing and switching to Ethernet LANs to the fundamentals of MPLS, CCNP T-Shoot, and beyond, the exhaustive collection can help turn any learner into a highly-certified and a highly-compensating IT professional for years to come.

This collection is a nearly $4,400 value, but with this deal, the whole bundle is on sale for only $99.

