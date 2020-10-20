In addition to the acquisition Trash Butler Lands Multiple National Agreements and Announces Strategic Partnership with Fortune 500 Company

Trash Butler, a leading doorstep trash and recycling company, today announced its successful acquisition of WellKept, a leading service provider for multifamily communities. The acquisition strengthens Trash Butler’s position as the second largest doorstep trash and recycling valet waste pickup provider in the country. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the prior ownership group of WellKept now maintains a material ownership interest in Trash Butler, and also will assist in its business development and operational effectiveness. As a result of the transaction, Trash Butler has nearly doubled in size, accelerating its expansion and market share.

In addition to the acquisition, Trash Butler has secured key strategic partnerships with a large Fortune 500 company. This partnership gives Trash Butler access to more than 1,000 salespeople nationwide to help scale its growth and relationships in the multi-family housing industry.

Trash Butler has also secured transformational exclusive national agreements with some of the largest multi-family management companies and its clients, accounting for more than 700,000 apartment units. The company was awarded these exclusive contracts over the incumbent, and industry leader, by offering a superior technology platform, a professional and highly trained W2 employee base, quality control measures, best-in-class terms, and performance guarantees.

“This new acquisition and strategic partnerships give Trash Butler optimal positioning for further growth, increased economies of scale, and market coverage,” states Nick Friedman, Co-Founder of Trash Butler. “We have doubled our growth every year for the past 3 years expanding our market share and overall footprint, and the continued momentum is exciting. We are very grateful for the opportunity to partner with the industry leaders in multi-family management to increase their client’s NOI while also improving their resident experience and retention.”

Trash Butler currently operates in 35 states, servicing over 30 million doors annually, over 130,000 doors nightly, and on pace to have over 250,000 doors contracted in the near future. Growth through the pandemic has been fueled by quality training and employee retention, advanced technology and offering clients a boutique experience with a national footprint. With the addition of WellKept, the signing of some of the largest national accounts in the industry, and its new Fortune 500 strategic partnership, Trash Butler has gained additional leveraging capability with its highly trained and engaged workforce, along with its proprietary technology platform to ensure consistent execution.

Founded in 2012, Trash Butler is the 2nd largest doorstep valet waste and recycling company in the country, serving the Multi-Family Apartment industry, student housing, and condo communities. Trash Butler was originally founded by the same entrepreneurs who started the established nationally recognized brand, College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving. Trash Butler’s experienced executive board includes key industry players, including Founder of iApartments Dave Magrisso who also originally pioneered the doorstep trash pickup industry and invented the valet waste service/solution for the multi-family industry. Trash Butler completed a Series A round of funding with Florida Funders in 2019 and completed a successful acquisition/merger with one of their larger competitors, Well Kept in 2020. Trash Butler’s service and customer feedback is unmatched in the industry, demonstrated by a client Net Promoter Score of 91 and a Google review rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Trash Butler is a purpose-driven, values-based, socially conscious, tech-enabled, and results-obsessed enterprise that helps increase apartment NOI and makes residents’ lives easier by removing the burden of taking out the trash.

