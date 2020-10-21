From major ad ecosystem changes to the imminent arrival of the metaverse, the gaming world is flush with change that industry folk need to pay attention to. That’s why GamesBeat, VentureBeat’s dedicated gaming channel, is excited to partner with Facebook Gaming and Facebook Audience Network to bring an important new gaming industry event to life. Hosted digitally on January 26-27, 2021, the event will bring leaders in the industry together to dig deep into the most essential topics facing developers and publishers now, including advertising and privacy changes, next gen consoles, how in-app advertising is changing the game for mobile publishers and more.

Read on for a look at the event’s two big days of speakers, ideas, and insights.

Day One | Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Driving Game Growth – A GamesBeat & Facebook Summit

On day one, GamesBeat editors, senior gaming execs from Facebook, and industry leaders from triple-A publishers and small-to-medium-sized gaming companies bring you “Driving Game Growth – A GamesBeat & Facebook Summit.” We’re getting the right people together in the room to provide strategic clarity at a time when the market has a lot of uncertainty due to both the pandemic and platform changes. The aim: to offer support and guidance through ad ecosystem changes, how in-app advertising is changing, the importance of mobile genre diversification, what’s new in next-gen console launches, and more.

Day Two | Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Into the metaverse – Presented by GamesBeat

GamesBeat’s lead writer, Dean Takahashi, will lead day 2 “Into the metaverse,” alongside top speakers including Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games; Dave Baszucki, CEO of Roblox; Jesse Schell, CEO of Schell Games; Frederic Descamps, CEO of Manticore Games; Philip Rosedale, CEO of High Fidelity; and Hironao Kunimitsu, CEO of Gumi.

The Metaverse seemed like science fiction for so many decades, but now, during the pandemic, it feels like we’re nearly there. Audiences who are exhausted with Zoom video calls may be readier than ever to try out something in a virtual environment. True to VentureBeat’s top coverage, programming will include both a gaming and transformative technology perspective. Our topics will cover startups, technology, science fiction ideas, ethics, infrastructure, blockchain, and more.

Plus we’ll look at how and when will the metaverse (also known as the Xverse, Magicverse, multiverse, Omniverse, Holodeck, Oasis, and more) come. Will it be an accidental thing like the spontaneous community that’s built up around Animal Crossing, or be a deliberate, engineered universe built by companies such as Roblox or Epic Games? Or maybe enterprises will also drive the Metaverse, as evidenced by Nvidia’s launch of the Omniverse environment for engineers and programmers. Building on GamesBeat’s incisive coverage of the metaverse, this session is for leading thinkers in the game industry who are diving into metaverse theory.

