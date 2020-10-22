Safe In Our World has launched a charity game bundle with the aim of benefiting both gamers and game industry professionals with free mental health resources.

The London-based charity is selling its Safe In Our World 1st Anniversary Charity Game Bundle for $5. Players will get access to seven games, each with a relatable message about mental health.

“We realized pretty early on that we needed to do something to offer resources,” said Leo Zullo, chairman of the group, in an interview with GamesBeat. “We created a lot of resources during the first wave of COVID and we’re refreshing that now.”

The games include:

AVICII Invector by Tim Bergling and Hello There Games

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition by The Chinese Room and Curve Digital

Fractured Minds by Emily Mitchell

Gris by Nomada Studio and Devolver Digital

Meadow by Might and Delight

Rime by Tequila Works and Six Foot

The Town of Light by LKA and Luca Dalco

They’re available exclusively via partner Fanatical for $5. Only 10,000 sets of keys are available for this limited edition bundle.

Image Credit: Safe in Our World

Proceeds from the bundle will go towards the creation of Safe In Our World’s own tailored, games-focused mental health cognitive behavior therapy courses, which will provide much-needed mental health support at no cost to games industry professionals and gamers alike. Gamers can choose to pay the bundle price or, if able to, can increase their donation amount to further support Safe In Our World.

During the past year, Safe in Our World helped launch the successful #LevelUpMentalHealth campaign featuring over 50 leading and indie games developers/publishers, including 505 Games, the Embracer Group, Wargamer, Curve Digital, NDreams, Mediatonic, Wired Productions, and many more.

It helped grow the SIOW ambassadors and patron list, with close to 100 key influential members of the

industry representing the charity. It launched its COVID-19 Hub, a global resource set up at the beginning of the pandemic to help gamers and industry folk with information, tips, articles, and resources, with traffic coming in from over 130 countries. It helped drive support for a million downloads of Fractured Minds, a game developed by BAFTA young game designer recipient Emily Mitchell. And it reached 10 million players through messaging in key partner’s games.

The charity hired two full-time staff members during the past year.

“COVID-19 threw our plans off a little, but we’re operating with a bigger team and we are fully operational,” Zullo said.

Zullo said he was impressed with the game industry leaders who spoke at the recent second annual International Game Summit on Mental Health Awareness, organized as an online event by Mark Chandler and Evel Crevoshay of Take This. At the event, leaders like John Smedley of Amazon Game Studios said you should be able to say you’re depressed as easily as you would say you’ve broken a leg.

“If we have mental illness, if we have a problem, we should be able to say in the same breath,” Zullo said, agreeing with Smedley. “It should be normal. If you’ve got physical ailment or a mental issue, there isn’t much difference. We have to normalize that.”

Zullo said he hopes that there will be more games that acknowledge mental health challenges, whether it’s titles like Tell Me Why from Microsoft and Dontnod Entertainment, where issues of both suicide and mental health episodes came up. Mental health professionals should also recognize that they can contribute their expertise to such games so that the depiction of mentally ill people can be accurate.

He would also like to see more companies step up and acknowledge mental health challenges, especially during the pandemic, and offer resources for mental health, as they do for other kinds of healthcare.

“Our LevelUp campaign was a call to arms to the industry to integrate mental health policies into their companies,” Zullo said. “We created workplace guidelines. We now have a reach of about 10,000 employees who have access to training in mental health.”