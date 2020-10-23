Contrary to the opinion of business dinosaurs, social media marketing is a lot more than “playing on Facebook.” At a bare minimum, a business should be posting at least six times a day to key social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest. Managing a business’ social media profile in 2020 is absolutely a full-time job — and that’s even though many companies don’t have a dedicated social media manager.

For companies who don’t have the resources to throw their full weight behind social media marketing the way they should, a service like HelloWoofy Social Media Management can be like adding that social media manager they need.

Best of all, HelloWoofy isn’t just some social media scheduling tool. HelloWoofy is a sophisticated AI-powered platform that can actually create posts all by itself to keep your business feeds robust and lively with fresh content targeted to your audience.

HelloWoofy is really like having another employee working 24/7/365 focused on the proper care and feeding of your social profiles. HelloWoofy creates social media posts and blog content, recommends hashtags, and even suggests engaging emojis, all based on data science.

This AI brain scours the web, gathering up fresh and relevant content from top publications that will resonate with your particular audience. It can then schedule that content as an individual post, or coordinate multiple posts as part of an all-encompassing digital campaign.

And HelloWoofy doesn’t keep all of its secrets to itself. It can actually instruct you on which posts work and which ones don’t, as well as pointing out patterns to help find the best times and methods for reaching your optimal audience. It even schedules text, audio, and video-based content to Amazon Alexa devices.

Just like any flesh and blood social media pro, HelloWoofy also gathers full analytics, so you can track the impact of each post. Whether you want to set the AI free to populate your feeds or use its sage guidance to handle your own posts, it’s just the backup needed to keep your digital marketing efforts on point.

A one-year subscription to HelloWoofy is a $600 value, but with the current offer, you can get full access to all of HelloWoofy’s AI-driven insight for about $4 a month, just $49.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.