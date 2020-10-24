One of our PlayStation 5s arrived today, but editor Mike Minotti is still waiting for his to show up. That leads to a punchy episode where fellow editor Jeff Grubb forgets something important behind him. Also, what’s up with the Stadia guy? And is virtual reality just like the Segway? In the games section, Mike and Jeff gush about Hitman 2, which is still excellent. And Hades is quickly floating to the top of the list of contenders for Game of the Year. Join us, won’t you?

