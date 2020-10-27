If you know anything about online language learning, it’s a good bet you already know Memrise. After a decade of teaching new languages to more than 50 million users in almost 190 countries, its successful alumni sing its praises.

From being the top-ranked language learning app from almost 1.5 million reviews on Google Play and the Apple App Store to its inclusion on CNET’s Best Language Learning Apps of 2020 list, there’s a reason why this service has thrived in that ultra-competitive marketplace.

Unlike services that feel like you’re serving time back in your old high school language lab, Memrise strips away all the mechanics of your new language to get right to the heart of what you want to learn — how do natives communicate and how do I do that myself?

No lost languages here, but once you’ve chosen from the 22 languages that are in the Memrise library, short videos introduce you to a native speaker in your new language. Speaking from their hometown in a comfortable environment, you’ll not only hear what your linguistic guide has to say, but how they say it, including their tone, pronunciation, and accent. The videos also embed your teaching through looks around your speaker’s home and neighborhood, providing context and real-world situations to help you pick up your new language in a natural, almost immersive way.

As you learn vocabulary and sink into Memrise’s gamification approach that keeps training light, fun, and centered on situational discussion, that’s when Memrise’s smart learning system driven by artificial intelligence truly steps into frame.

As you progress through interactive lessons and quizzes that continually test how much you’ve learned, the app adapts to the learner, adjusting training to match their level, address problem areas and generally help shore up each student’s individual learning where they need it most.

And yes, Memrise almost becomes like playing a game. In addition to the interactivity, Memrise helps students set fun daily goals and even challenge themselves against other students, all for the right to sit atop the Memrise language leaderboards kept for all students.

