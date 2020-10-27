LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 27, 2020–

OvareVentures has acquired BE Outfitter, an innovative outdoor gear company based in San Diego, California. The brand develops and sells outdoor gear tailored to the modern explorer with a focus on outdoor packs and equipment.

Rory Rogan, BE Outfitter’s co-founder, says, “We’re excited about this partnership and the suite of services available within the entire OvareGroup to accelerate our business. The timing of this investment and our desire to grow are serendipitous, considering the pandemic. We strive to inspire humans to get outside and do the things they love, and we now have more muscle to make that happen.”

BE Outfitter launched in 2017 and made waves by sending $10 for every backpack purchased to the African Education Program to support youth education in Zambia. As the bags sold out and the vision evolved, co-founders and brothers Rory and Jeff Rogan saw an opportunity to expand the brand and offer more solutions to the adventurer who isn’t necessarily a professional rock climber or surfer, but who likes to get out, explore, and try new things.

OvareGroup President and CRO John Paulson says, “Rory and Jeff bring an exciting energy to the OvareVentures portfolio with their entrepreneurial spirit and passion for developing unique products that fit the needs of consumers. Their combined experience in growing their community and brand was a natural fit for us, and will dovetail with our proprietary outdoor brand, Bucker Trading Co.“

The OvareVentures acquisition will provide marketing and strategy services via the OvareGroup companies and will offer direct support for new, innovative products available in the BE Outfitter catalog. Additionally, BE Outfitter products will be available through Bucker Trading Co., an OvareVentures brand.

This is the second recent investment for OvareVentures. The company recently announced an investment in the DTC skincare brand BalmLabs.

About OvareVentures

OvareVentures is a dedicated growth initiative of OvareGroup. OvareVentures builds, acquires and invests in businesses that can benefit from the working synergy of the OvareGroup suite of services. OvareVentures aligns with companies through direct investment or work equity positions to realize business opportunities and increase ROI. Learn more at ovareventures.com.

About BE Outfitter

BE Outfitter is a retailer dedicated to meeting the needs of the modern adventurer who wants to get out and explore without the pressure to scale a summit. The gear is designed with travel in mind and transitions seamlessly from one outdoor activity to the next. Learn more at beoutfitter.com.

