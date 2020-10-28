Nintendo dropped a new Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, and it revealed that the Square Enix role-playing game Bravely Default II is coming to Switch on February 26.

Bravely Default II initially had a 2020 release window. It’ll be missing that mark by a couple of months.

This is actually the third game in this franchise. The original Bravely Default came out for the Nintendo 3DS in 2012 and sold over 1 million copies. Bravely Second followed in 2015. The series is similar to Square Enix’s Final Fantasy franchise, and even borrows the Job system that we’ve seen in games like Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy Tactics.

Although the Switch won’t have Bravely Default II this year, Nintendo is still bringing Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity to the system before the end of 2020.