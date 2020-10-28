Developer Young Heroes announced today that Bugsnax will be free for PlayStation Plus members when the PlayStation 5 launches November 12.

We already knew that the indie game was going to debut alongside the PS5, but now we know that it will be the console’s first PS Plus free title. PS Plus is a subscription service that gives PlayStation users access to online gaming. It also offers a few free game downloads every month.

Bugsnax is a game about, well, bugs that are also snacks. If you’re looking for a more in-depth description from me, you’ll be disappointed. But you can watch a new trailer above.

It will also be available on PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store. If you buy the PS4 version, you’ll be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.