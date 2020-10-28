Ever wonder how your friends and colleagues create their amazing websites and portfolios? Don’t worry, you’ll catch up in no time.

With the Emaze Pro Presentation Builder: 1-Yr Subscription, you can learn to build websites, e-cards, blogs, photos albums, and even presentations. This system includes a ton of templates, as well as tracking systems that will allow you to monitor your interactions and results. The best part is that the software is currently on sale for $29.99 down from $156, which is an 80-percent discount.

Especially with every presentation happening over a computer screen, it’s more important than ever to create something that grabs your co-workers’ attention in the best way possible. The Emaze Presentation Builder will help you do just that. You can turn a presentation into a story with hundreds of templates built by the pros.

If you’re more concerned about polishing up your website (and isn’t everyone since no one’s actually in the office?), this software definitely has you covered. Not only can you choose from designs until you’ve found the one that best represents your work and personality, but you can also better understand which parts of your site are performing well thanks to detailed analytics that are readily available. Through this deal, you will also have access to a custom domain, custom effects, and even additional premium templates and branding tools. Don’t worry, the software also allows you to control your privacy settings so that you never feel too vulnerable by putting all of your work on full display.

This software allows you to import PowerPoints and PDFs into your site so that your resume and other projects are easily available. This deal will provide you with one full year of access and includes all of the necessary updates.

