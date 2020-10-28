If you’d like to understand the importance of Microsoft Excel in our 2020 world, it can best be summed up by two recent stories. First, the perennial data tool just celebrated its 35th birthday, which in the flash-in-the-pan world of software lifecycles, might as well make it immortal. Second, an error from using a 15-year-old version of Excel is to blame for the loss of 16,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases by Public Health England, the UK’s premier health agency.

Microsoft Excel is still as ingrained in human life as it was in the 1980s, and with the introduction of elements like machine learning, it stands to remain relevant for a long time to come.

Since it’ll likely still be around to celebrate its big 5-0 in a few years, it makes sense to know this data analysis tool intimately, training you can pick up in The Complete Excel Excellence Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off).

Across these eight courses featuring almost 50 hours of intensive training, novice to experienced Excel users can go deeper on this vital software than ever before, unlocking all the hidden abilities that make Excel the data processing powerhouse that outlasted all competitors.

The tutelage starts with the appropriately-named Excel Beginner 2019, with introductory training explaining all the basics of entering data; working with rows, columns, and cells; and foundational navigation through the Excel universe. And if you’re a Mac user, the Excel Beginner for Mac 2019 course brings it all into super Mac-centric focus.

Excel Advanced 2019 pushes that learning upfield, including guidance in some of Excel’s higher functions. There’s also a special emphasis on financial information, including easy methods for calculating interest or determining depreciation. Those nuggets should come in handy for Excel for Business Analysts training, using specific functions, formulas, and tools to come up with the insightful analytical conclusions expert Excel users are known for.

Some of Excel’s most powerful organizational tools take center stage in Power Pivot, Power Query and DAX in Excel, as learners understand high-level sorting with Power Query and all the laws of smart PivotTable usage. They’ll also go inside Microsoft’s own DAX formula language to see how its library of functions and operators improve data processing. Meanwhile, there’s even more with using PivotTables in the Advanced PivotTables in Excel course.

Finally, VBA for Beginners and VBA Intermediate explain how to customize Excel to its heights by using VBA, the proprietary programming language at the heart of the app.

This course package is regularly a nearly $650 value, but right now, it’s available at over 90 percent off at only $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.