SAN FRANCISCO & MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 29, 2020–

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce a growth capital facility for San Francisco-based Crunchbase Inc. (“Crunchbase”), a leading provider of private-company prospecting and research solutions. Crunchbase’s existing investors include OMERS Ventures, Emergence, Mayfield, Cowboy Ventures, and Verizon.

Crunchbase helps professionals find new business opportunities by combining private-company data with powerful prospecting software. Salespeople, entrepreneurs, investors, and market researchers use Crunchbase to help them tap into the private company market.

“The team at Crunchbase has done a phenomenal job of growing the platform’s unique data set and introducing product features that make it easier and more efficient for businesses to discover new opportunities in the private sector,” said Holly Dungan, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Menlo Park office. “We’re continually impressed by Crunchbase’s growth and excited to help accelerate their efforts.”

“This year, we’ve focused on building best-in-class company prospecting software, and growing our rich database of companies,” said Crunchbase CEO, Jager McConnell. “Customers have already reported significant return on investment gains from new features like our Salesforce integration, enhanced search experience, and updated company profiles. We’re looking forward to working with CIBC Innovation Banking as we continue to grow.”

Crunchbase plans to continue building new features and investing in data to further help salespeople, entrepreneurs, investors, and market researchers grow their businesses.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

About Crunchbase

Crunchbase is the leading provider of private-company prospecting and research solutions. Over 55 million users-including salespeople, entrepreneurs, investors, and market researchers-use Crunchbase to prospect for new business opportunities. And companies all over the world rely on us to power their applications, making over 3 billion calls to our API each year. To learn more, visit about.crunchbase.com/ and follow us on Twitter @crunchbase.

