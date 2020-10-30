The pandemic is making startups take a close look at ramping up their communication solutions.

Smartpen technology is still in its shakedown phase as manufacturers try all sorts of different ways to best replicate and translate the actual motions of a hand using a real pen and actual paper in the digital space.

The SyncPen by NEWYES might be one of the best representations of the technology yet, featuring methods to recreate handwritten notes and drawings on both a hard-surface tablet as well as with actual ink and paper linework.

Successfully funded via Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns, this second-generation SyncPen combines the tactile world of handwriting, note-taking, and doodling and converts it seamlessly into editable digital recreations. It’s really not as much a smartpen as an AI-driven writing system.

The SyncPen comes with a pair of interchangeable tips, including a hard tip that can be used with the accompanying 10-inch LCD writing pad. In this mode, the SyncPen acts like a digital stylus, allowing you to go paperless as you take notes, draw or basically right anything on to your pad’s surface, then save it as a digital file.

But the SyncPen might be even more impressive when it’s rocking its ink-filled tip and the special notebook paper with microdots. As you write, the hidden micro-camera inside the pen is capturing more than 200 frames per second, then cross-checking that against the dot matrix coordinates scanned from the paper to faithfully recreate everything you do in ink on paper right into the SyncPen app. It uses up to 1,024 different pressure levels, which allows an absolutely perfect reproduction while keeping the writing experience fluid, precise, and easy.

And unlike other smartpens, the SyncPen system doesn’t require an unnatural pen holding position, capturing the precise motions while allowing you to hold and move the pen any way you like.

From there, everything you do gets saved to the pen and the cloud, so all your notes are accessible when needed. You can even search your files by keyword so you can easily find any of your past work.

If you’re a messy writer, the SyncPen actually knows 66 languages and can translate your handwriting back into legible text so you — or anyone else — can actually read it. It can also translate a photo of text into OCR machine-readable text.

