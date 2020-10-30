The list of PlayStation 4 games that may not work on PlayStation 5 is growing. On its own website, Ubisoft provided a roster of games that won’t work with the backward compatibility on the next-generation console. And none of these games are on the list Sony has on its support page.

“Most of our back catalog of games will have backward compatibility between the next and current generation of consoles, with a few exceptions,” reads a Ubisoft blog post from today. “On Xbox Series X/S, all our Xbox One games will be backward compatible. On PlayStation 5, all games will be backward compatible except the following ones.”

Here’s the list of PS4 Ubisoft games that the publisher claims won’t work on PS5:

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles Trilogy Pack

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles India

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles China

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles Russia

Risk

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Werewolves Within

Space Junkies.

Ubisoft didn’t say what this incompatibility looks like. Will the games not even boot up, or do they just have a couple of bugs that won’t affect most players? I’ve reached out to Ubisoft and Sony for clarification. I’ve also asked why these Ubisoft games aren’t on Sony’s list. I’ll update this story when either company gets back to me.

The weirdest standout on Ubisoft’s list is Star Trek: Bridge Crew. It supports PSVR, and it’s odd to think you’ll have to keep a PS4 around if you ever want to play it with your friends. But again, maybe it’s still mostly functional. We’ll have to all see for ourselves when the PS5 launches November 12.