We have the PlayStation 5. We have the Xbox Series X. We have the Xbox Series S. What we don’t have is a lot of time — unless it’s to do some Halloween cosplay. So let’s do a one-hour-of-power episode where we blast through the week’s topics on this episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. You can listen to hear GamesBeat editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti talk about the new hardware. But they also talk about the latest news and how new consoles are like buying a car. Oh, and Jeff likes some pumpkin game. Join us, won’t you?

You can't solo security COVID-19 game security report: Learn the latest attack trends in gaming. COVID-19 game security report: Learn the latest attack trends in gaming. Access here