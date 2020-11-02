Coverage expanded to 10 North American Offices

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce that Tej Sahi is joining its growing North American team. He joins as a Managing Director and will be based in CIBC’s Innovation Banking office in New York, NY.

Mr. Sahi brings to the role over a decade of experience in the financial services industry, most recently working for a U.S. financial institution’s Global Fund Banking division, focusing on the origination and structuring of debt for Venture Capital and Private Equity funds.

“We are delighted to have Tej join our growing ranks,” said Mark McQueen, President & Executive Managing Director of CIBC Innovation Banking. “Venture Capital and Private Equity funds have told us they are looking for new sources of liquidity for both their funds and general partnerships. With Tej’s experience and CIBC’s capital base, our clients and prospects will be exceedingly well-served in the months and years to come. As our team grows, CIBC Innovation Banking is quickly becoming an important ally to tech and life science entrepreneurs and their equity partners. “

Mr. Sahi graduated from the University of Manchester with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics with Honors (2006) and with a Master’s in Business from Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom (2007).

This announcement follows the recent expansion of CIBC Innovation Banking’s coverage of venture-backed technology companies in the U.S., with Caroline Tkatschow, Director of CIBC Innovation Banking being posted to CIBC’s office in New York City and Youssef Kabbani, Director of CIBC Innovation Banking, joining the Menlo Park office.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

