Golf fanatics can be found across the globe and, whether you’re navigating a beautiful course or hitting the links virtually, a common trait is shared among participants — the quest for the perfect swing.

Sure, you could spend hundreds or thousands of dollars attempting to cut down on that score by hiring a personal instructor. But not only does that require hefty financial costs, it restricts your progress to a particular time and place.

Make bad swings and ill-advised golf-related investments a thing of the past by working with Caddie View: Golf Swing Analyzer. User-friendly for whenever you need it, this is the cost-effective way to finally conquer the course that currently gives you fits.

For only $70, this breakthrough invention — created for golfers by golfers — will eliminate wasted time, wasted swings, and, most importantly, wasted cash.

Tired of asking friends for advice even though you’ve seen their own golf struggles firsthand? Reluctant to hire a camera operator to track your swing? This is your solution, and it’s a simple one.

Take your new Caddie View to the course, sync it to your smartphone or tablet with the Caddie View app installed, and use the wireless remote to record or photograph your swing. That’s it. No one else is needed. Just you and your clubs.

An ergonomically designed remote control, phone mount, extendable pole reaching up to three feet, and full tripod allow for easy usage. The patented gear system ensures you won’t lose time getting your best shot, and durable product construction provides long-term reliability, enabling you to bring down that score round after round.

Compatible with iOS 12.0 or later, and Android 7.0 or later, the Caddie View comes with a free towel and bag and is ready to take your game to another level.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change