Treyarch and Raven Software revealed more details about the Call of Duty: Black Ops — Cold War single-player campaign and Zombies mode.

Raven revealed some missions, such as Nowhere Left to Run. It’s set in a grungy tavern in Amsterdam two weeks after New Years Day in 1981. Three CIA operatives converge on the bar to meet with a source and capture a key target behind a hostage crisis. It introduces Adler and reacquaints the player with Frank Woods and Alex Mason.

They chase the target on rooftops and have multiple shootouts. Then the action shifts to the Trabzon Airfield in Turkey, where another key target is found. Another mission, Fracture Jaw, takes place in a flashback in Vietnam. Perseus, a long-sought Soviet spy, is the target of that mission.

Then we return to the 1980s with Desperate Missions, where Adler infiltrates KGB headquarters in Moscow. The player assumes the role of a double agent for both the CIA and the KGB. That sounds a little dicey. All the while, the agents pursue Perseus around the globe before the spy can change history.

Zombies mode

Treyarch also revealed new details about the story in the Zombies, dubbed Into the Aether.

Treyarch said that for the first time, Activision will release a series of free Zombies maps after Cold War’s launch. In the past, players had to pay for them. But the company wants to keep the Zombies community together, rather than split it up.

The first episode of the Dark Aether story is Die Maschine. It starts in a flashback to World War II, when the Russians uncover a Nazi bunker and find an experiment known as Projekt Endstation. The Russians accidentally set loose the zombies, and an international force tries to contain the outbreak.

They form a CIA-backed international response team dubbed Requiem and headed by Russian-American soldier Grigori Weaver. Requiem will go up against the Omega Group, a Soviet-led organization bent on researching and exploiting the zombie outbreak and other unexplainable anomalies manifesting around the world.

For the first time in Black Ops, Zombies will offer players a chance to play as Operators from multiplayer and even see familiar faces from the single-player campaign, including Russell Adler, Lawrence Sims, and Frank Woods. It will have upgradeable Perks such as Speed Cola, Juggernog, and Quick Revive. You’ll be able to find Ray Guns at the Mystery Box locations.

The game will also have new mechanics, like weapon rarities, discoverable loot, field upgrades, support weapons, persistent loadouts, and the choice to escape the map by exfiltrating when it gets too hot. You can deploy Sentry Turrets or Chopper Gunners, which are features of multiplayer, in Zombies.

The Battle Pass System from multiplayer will be integrated with Zombies for the first time, and that means you can earn rewards whether you are playing Zombies or multiplayer.