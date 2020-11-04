Nintendo‘s Switch hybrid game console is on fire during the pandemic, as Nintendo reported sales for the six months ended September 30.

For the first six months of 2020, Nintendo said revenues were $7.38 billion, up 73.3% from $4.25 billion for the same period a year ago. Net profit was $2.04 billion, up 243% from $590 million for the same period a year ago.

Mobile games are still a pretty small part of overall revenue at $260 million for the six months. In the quarter ended September 30, Nintendo shipped 6.86 million Switch consoles, up more than 40% from the same quarter a year earlier.

To date, Nintendo has sold 68.3 million Nintendo Switch hybrid game consoles and 456.5 million copies of software. That compares to the Nintendo 3DS sales of 75.9 million and software sales of 385.1 million copies.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sales hit 29 million copies sold to date (with 4.21 million of that in the six months ended September 30). Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has sold 21.1 million to date, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has sold 19.7 million copies to date. Pokemon Sword/Pokemon Shield has sold 19 million copies to date.

During the six months, Nintendo released Paper Mario: The Origami King for the Switch. Released in July, the game sold 2.82 million copies. Super Mario 3D All-Stars debuted in September and sold 5.21 million copies.

During the period, Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold an additional 14.27 million units, bringing its total sold to 26 million copies.

As for the future, Nintendo released Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit last month, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will debut in February.