Electronic Arts finally revealed more details for how its games will work on the next-generation consoles’ backward-compatibility features.

EA will have a bunch of games ready to play on the launch days for the Xbox Series X/S (debuting on November 10) and PlayStation 5 (November 12).

Through backward compatibility, you can play the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Star Wars: Squadrons, Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, UFC 4, NHL 21, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Apex Legends, and The Sims 4 and its add-on packs.

The company will launch next-gen versions of Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 on December 4. But if you want to play the games earlier and have already bought them for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you can get a free version of the game for the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S when the games are launched in December.

You can take advantage of this offer up until the launch of Madden NFL 22 and FIFA 22 next year. EA says if you play now, your progress and content in Ultimate Team, The Yard, and both Franchise modes in Madden NFL 21. And for FIFA 21, Ultimate Team and Volta Football content and progress will transfer between generations.

Here are more details:

Star Wars: Squadrons

Image Credit: EA

With Star Wars: Squadrons, you have two different options for an improved experience on the Xbox Series X/S: one for better visual quality, and another for better performance.

If the player chooses improved visual quality, the game will have a better lighting model where it will run up to 1440p at 60 frames per second (fps) on the Xbox Series S and up to 2160p at 60fps on the Xbox Series X.

If the player chooses performance, the game will run up to 1440p at 120fps and up to 2160p at 120fps respectively. Motive also added a Variable Refresh Rate on/off option for players with a TV that supports the feature.

On the PlayStation 5, it will run with improved lighting, at the same resolution and framerate as on the PlayStation 4 Pro. And, no matter the platform, you can compete with others through cross-platform play.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends just launched Season 7, Ascension, features a new map and other updates. Next-gen players can expect a performance boost up to 1440p, with more formal enhancements planned for next year. Apex Legends will also support cross-play across PC via Origin and Steam, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

The Sims 4

Image Credit: Electronic Arts

The Sims 4’s base game and all of its packs, including Tiny Living, Eco Lifestyle, Nifty Knitting, and Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, will be available on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 with faster loading times and smoother framerates.

The 10th expansion pack, Snowy Escape, is set to launch on November 13, when it will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

UFC 4, NHL 21, Madden NFL 21, and FIFA 21

This year’s EA Sports titles will run as if on an Xbox One X and on the Xbox Series S, they’ll run like their on an Xbox One S. That means that even though these games are running on the next-generation consoles, they will look like they are running on an older console, in terms of the graphics.

On PlayStation 5, the games will run like on the PlayStation 4 Pro, with all three new platforms delivering improvements to load times as well as better framerates. While you can play Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 when the new consoles launch next week, you’ll get a free upgrade to the next generation versions on Dec. 4.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Criterion’s game from 2010 debuts shortly as a remaster on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Then next week, the game will be playable on the new consoles and Switch, all featuring cross-play support. The game on the Xbox Series X will run like it’s on an Xbox One X and on the Xbox Series S, it will run like it’s on an Xbox One S. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered on the PlayStation 5 will run like it’s on the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Physical disc purchasers will need to contact EA at help.ea.com to obtain an upgrade code for the disc-less consoles.

EA said some conditions apply, and some game progress for Madden NFL 21 may not transfer.