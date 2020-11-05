Razer is launching its Razer Book 13 productivity laptop with Intel 11th Gen Intel Core processors in a very thin case. And yes, you heard that right. It’s a non-gaming laptop from a brand that is all about gamers.

Razer said the Book 13 is the world’s-thinnest 13.4-inch laptop at 0.6-inches thick, and it weighs under three pounds. The machine is targeted at “go-getters, side-hustlers, and spirited entrepreneurs.”

“We’ve learned a lot from manufacturing laptops for gamers and we wanted to go in a new direction this time,” said Razer’s Eugen Kuo in an interview with GamesBeat.

The laptop has Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, and it has a look that isn’t so far off from the Razer Blade models that have more dedicated graphics performance and are targeted at gamers. Its look is built on the idea that productivity laptops don’t have to look boring.

“This has a heavy focus on productivity and how we could help a consumer do that the right way,” said Kuo. “We’re trying to deliver a great experience for user productivity.”

The chassis is carved from a single block of aluminum, making it nimble yet durable. It is anodized with a mercury white finish to give it a nice look and an extra layer of scratch resistance.

The keyboard features per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting that you can customize to highlight essential keys or to add a touch of personality. Lining the sides of the keyboard are two speakers powered with smart amp technology and featuring THX Spatial Audio for rich immersive 360-degree sound.

The THX Spatial Audio is also available for listening over 3.5-millimeter headphones. The screen is a glass touchpad with Windows Precision Drivers for easy swiping.

You have the option to add up to the Intel Core i7-1165G7 in select models, making the machine capable of up to 4.7GHz clock speeds with Intel Turbo Boost.

The Razer Book 13 comes with up to 16GB of memory for taking on heavy multitasking, managing dense productivity-based projects, and improving performance in creative applications. The 13-inch ultraportable is also equipped with up to 512GB of fast SSD storage.

Image Credit: Razer

It also has Intel Evo platform verification, which super-quick responsiveness while on battery power. It has 9 hours of real-world battery life and can delivery four hours of battery life on a 30-minute charge.

The Razer Book 13 features thin display bezels with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The displays range from a full HD+ non-touch configuration to a UHD+ touch configuration with Gorilla Glass 6 and anti-reflective coating. It has an HD webcam with a 4-mic array and Windows Hello integration.

It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C), a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a 3.5mm combo port, and a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port. Additionally, it has a microSD card slot to quickly expand storage or transfer files from a camera or phone. Internally, the Razer Book 13 features the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 wireless card. It also has vapor-chamber cooling.

The Razer Book 13 Intel Core i5 configuration starts at $1,200 and will be available in November exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStore retail locations worldwide.

The Razer Book 13 Intel Core i7 configurations start at $1,600 and will be available in November 2020 at Razer.com, RazerStore retail locations, and select retailers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and China.