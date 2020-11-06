The Mass Effect community, BioWare, and Electronic Arts have all adopted November 7 as the game’s official annual holiday due to Commander Shepard’s N7 military designation. And tomorrow’s upcoming N7 day will give fans even more to celebrate.

EA has already revealed plans to bring many Mass Effect voice actors together for a live video panel. And now multiple reports claim that BioWare will make a major announcement early tomorrow morning on the BioWare blog. I’ll echo the sentiment that fans should wake up around 8 a.m. Pacific time tomorrow (Saturday) for details from the developer.

I have previously reported that BioWare is working on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Since my last story, a South Korean ratings board listed the game on its website. And tomorrow is N7 Day.

The Legendary Edition of Mass Effect is a collection and remaster of the three original games in the sci-fi adventure series. EA had internal plans to launch it in October for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Now, it’ll likely have versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well.