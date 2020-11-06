On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb review the PlayStation 5 and answer your questions. They do the same for Xbox Series X and S as well. On the precipice of a new console generation, should you feel excited? The crew thinks so.
In the news, Jeff talks about what to expect from Mass Effect’s N7 Day celebration, and Nintendo is selling a lot of video games and consoles. Join us, won’t you?
- Watch live Friday afternoons on YouTube
- Subscribe to the RSS
- Listen on Anchor.fm
- Apple Podcasts
- Spotify
- Google Podcasts
- Find past episodes here
You can't solo security COVID-19 game security report: Learn the latest attack trends in gaming. Access here