Skunkape Games announced today that it is remastering Sam & Max Save the World for Switch and PC on December 2.

Save the World is a point-and-click adventure game that debuted in 2006 through a series of six episodic releases. The now defunct Telltale Games developed it. Former Telltale staff make up Skunkape, which acquired the rights to Sam & Max after Telltale’s closure in 2018.

Sam & Max first entered the gaming space with 1993’s Sam & Max Hit the Road by LucasArts, and it’s one of the funniest point-and-click adventure titles ever made. Telltale then brought the series back with its episodic releases, creating three seasons of Sam & Max shenanigans. Save the World’s six episodes make up the first season.

This remastered version will improve visuals and audio by getting rid of the compression that was required to launch the original version. It will also include improved gamepad support.

You can find a more exhaustive list of what has changed or improved with the remaster on the game’s site.