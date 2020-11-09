The mobile version of Among Us has passed the 217 million-download mark, according to market analyst Sensor Tower.

Among Us is out for PC and mobile. While the PC version cost $5, it is free on iOS and Android. Debuting in 2018, Among Us became a bit hit this year as people played more games during the pandemic, searching for those offering social experiences. The game has players working on a spaceship, with one person secretly tasked with killing the rest. The other players have to figure out who the imposter is. If you know the Werewolf tabletop game, you have a good idea what Among Us is about.

Twitch has been a big part of the game’s rise to fame, with famous streamers (and even U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) playing Among Us with large audiences watching.

While it is free, Among Us has still generated $39 million in player spending on mobile thanks to cosmetics sales. Sensor Tower also notes that Among Us was the most downloaded mobile game in October with 75 million installs, beating out giants like Subway Surfers, Join Clash 3D, and Garena Free Fire.

Before Among Us became a big hit this year, developer InnerSloth was working on a sequel. Now that the original has become a breakout success, the indie studio has cancelled the sequel so that it can focus on the first (and now only) Among Us.