The Call of Duty Endowment has launched a charity Challenger Pack for gamers to buy in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops — Cold War.

The Call of Duty Endowment is a charity that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick started to place veterans in the U.S. and United Kingdom in good civilian jobs. It has placed 77,265 veterans in jobs to date. So far this year, the endowment has placed 11,167 veterans in jobs at an average cost of $492 per placement. About 94% of those jobs are full-time, and 93% are post-9/11 veterans. About 22% of those placed are women, and the six-month retention rate is 89%. The average starting salary is $61,195.

The Challenger Pack is available now in Call of Duty: Black Ops — Cold War, which debuts November 13, and it will debut in Warzone in December. All of the net proceeds from sales go to the endowment, and it will be available until $5 million is raised.

The pack includes “The Stripe” Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint, which is a three-round burst gun with multiple preconfigured attachments and a tiger-themed patriotic camo.

Image Credit: Call of Duty Endowment

It also includes the “The Standard Issue” Pistol Weapon Blueprint, a reliable secondary weapon with several preconfigured attachments; the Calling Card, which lets players show off red-and-blue tiger camo and their support for helping to place veterans in high-quality jobs. Players can equip it to their player profiles in the Barracks section of Multiplayer or Zombies.

The pack also includes an emblem that you can equip in Barracks and a weapon charm which you can equip on most weapons in Gunsmith. You’ll also get a sticker for weapons and a Double Weapon XP Token for multiplayer advancement.