PlayStation 5 and the new Xbox systems are out, and GamesBeat editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti talk about how they’re feeling about next-gen — er, current-gen gaming. Mike also ranks the PS5 launch games. Find out where Sackboy, Demon’s Souls, and more land. And since he didn’t rate Godfall, that is automatically No. 1. The crew also talks about the news including the latest NPD report, which is especially good for Nintendo and its stockholders.

