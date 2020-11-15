Data is king in the modern business world. Being able to harness, analyze, and draw insight from that data is one of the most sought-after skills in today’s job market, and you’ll gain tools for long-term success with The 2021 Advanced Data Analyst Bundle.

This five-course package features more than 260 hours of lessons at a remarkably reduced cost. The 2021 Advanced Data Analyst Bundle is collectively valued at $450 but VentureBeat is currently hooking up readers for $29.99 total.

Big data continues to develop at an accelerated rate, so it’s crucial to stay ahead of the curve and this bundle is a simple solution. Lifetime access allows you to sharpen those skills at a pace that works for you.

Here’s a review of the five courses that you’ll be able to immediately explore…

1. Introduction to Python – Learn the basic data types in Python — strings, integers, floats, and boolean — and how each fits into the diverse ecosystem of programming languages while writing your first script.

2. Power BI – The Business Intelligence (BI) tool from Microsoft is perfect for people with a limited technical background as it allows you to perform complex analysis in just a few clicks. Import CSV and Excel files, and fetch data from other queries.

3. Advanced PivotTables – Combine data from multiple worksheets, ungroup, and deal with errors. Create charts, add sparklines and slicers, and develop 3D Maps that maximize date formulation.

4. Power Pivot, Power Query & DAX in Excel – Connect Excel to multiple workbooks, while merging and appending queries. Manage relationships in a data model, and create an efficient table to display your data.

5. Advanced Excel 2019 – Use detailed formatting tools, along with advanced lookup functions and financial functions, including calculating interest and depreciation. Connect to workbooks and datasets beyond Excel.

Don’t miss the chance to take a major leap in data analysis and establish foundational knowledge in an expanding industry at a discounted price with The 2021 Advanced Data Analyst Bundle.

