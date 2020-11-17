Seasoned Oncology Executive Brings Voice of Cancer Centers to Further Precision Patient-Matching and Help Accelerate Clinical Trial Program Success

Inteliquet, a leading provider of intelligent technology, insights, and services for optimizing clinical trials and research, announced today the appointment of Tandy Tipps, Ph.D., to lead the company’s relationships and solutions development with healthcare organizations and cancer centers. She will focus on advancing a site-centric approach to patient matching for clinical trials and precision medicine through a combination of powerful technology, analytics, and clinical research expertise. Dr. Tipps, who will serve as Inteliquet’s Senior Vice President, Healthcare Organizations Solutions, has more than 25 years leading oncology clinical research initiatives and developing global research site networks.

Tandy Tipps, Ph.D., Inteliquet’s Senior Vice President, Healthcare Organizations Solutions, will lead the company’s relationships and solutions development with healthcare organizations and cancer centers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently Dr. Tipps developed and led the Oncology Site Network at Precision for Medicine, which is a global oncology site network consisting of 74 sites. Previously, she was the Administrative Director of the world’s largest Phase 1 program at UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

“Tandy’s experience optimizing clinical research programs at both academic and community-based sites globally makes her an excellent addition to Inteliquet’s leadership team,” said Inteliquet President and Chief Operating Officer Marie E. Lamont. “Tandy brings additional focus to that mission, and a reputation for listening carefully to healthcare organizations, in a way few others can, to better address their real needs. She truly represents the voice of cancer center research sites.”

Dr. Tipps stated, “I have always been driven by an impatience with the barriers that prevent cancer patients from potential life-saving therapies due to a lack of unbridled access to clinical trials. Inteliquet’s unparalleled OncWeb™ platform eliminates these barriers and provides treatment options to patients that might not otherwise have them.”

Dr. Tipps also noted, “Cancer centers are challenged because they do not constantly receive the technology and support they need to accurately match the right patient to the right drug, while also ensuring data quality and compliance. Inteliquet meets this challenge and supports sites. We value our site relationships and view them as the bedrock to beating cancer.”

About Inteliquet

Inteliquet is a leading provider of technology, insights and expertise for clinical research, patient treatment, and translational medicine strategies. Our proprietary platform securely, accurately, and quickly aggregates and analyzes healthcare data, helping to ensure clinical trials are designed more effectively, patients are matched to trials more rapidly, and patient-care decisions are made using real-world evidence. Our team is passionate about ensuring every patient – regardless of race, geography, age, sex, economic status, or stage of disease – has access to promising therapies as soon as they become available to help improve the care they receive.

For more information about Inteliquet and the OncWeb software platform, please visit www.inteliquet.com, and follow Inteliquet on LinkedIn and Twitter.

