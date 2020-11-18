Did you think about putting all that time in COVID quarantine to good use this year? If you did, you were in good company. And there’s proof that there was lots and lots and lots of company with you.

In fact, the world’s top-grossing language learning app Babbel said 2020 has already been one of its biggest years ever. Since COVID restrictions began popping up worldwide back in March, Babbel reported a triple-digit growth rate for its app, including increases of over 200 percent in places like Germany and the U.S.

And it wasn’t all just idle downloading either. The company said learning activity in the app actually doubled from March to September. The thirst for learning a new language is always strong — so right now, Babbel Language Learning is opening up lifetime access to its complete 14 language library of elite training at half off its regular price, just $199.

With almost 750,000 Apple App Store and Google Play users pushing the Babbel app to a stellar 4.5 out of 5-star rating, their innovative approach remains the highwater mark for language learning that all other services are chasing.

Created in consultation with more than 100 language experts around the globe, Babbel is confident they can have you speaking and speaking confidently in one of their languages within 30 days.

Babbel seeks to get students there through an immersive learning process that grounds each learner in basic conversational skills. Their sessions don’t rely on stale speaking exercises and abstract vocabulary lists, instead focusing on showing students how native speakers in their new language actually speak and relate.

Babbel lessons, each sectioned into easily digestible 10 to 15-minute sessions, explore everyday life situations like travel, family, shopping, food, and more.

As those beginners start to make connections and advance in their new language, Babbel uses integrated speech recognition technology to test their pronunciation to help them sound more like a native and communicate with confidence.

Whether you learn best by reading, writing, speaking, seeing or listening, Babbel crafts its learning approach to your abilities and to guide you to language mastery as quickly as possible.

A lifetime of access to all of Babbel’s language training courses is a $399 value, but with the current deal, it’s all on sale at half off, just $199 while the offer lasts.

