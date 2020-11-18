The Game Awards have announced this year’s nominees, including the six that will be battling for Game of the Year.
This year’s show will stream on December 10. The Game Awards have become the highest-profile awards show for the industry, thanks in part to host Geoff Keighley and its inclusion of exciting game reveals. While past shows have taken place in front of a large audience, this year’s event will be virtual (but still live).
Here are the nominees for Game of the Year:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Doom: Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Keighley also revealed the nominees for the other categories, including Best Score and Music, Best Performance, Best Multiplayer Game, and Games for Impact. You can find the full list of nominees here.
Best practices for a successful AI Center of Excellence: A guide for both CoEs and business units Access here