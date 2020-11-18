The Game Awards have announced this year’s nominees, including the six that will be battling for Game of the Year.

This year’s show will stream on December 10. The Game Awards have become the highest-profile awards show for the industry, thanks in part to host Geoff Keighley and its inclusion of exciting game reveals. While past shows have taken place in front of a large audience, this year’s event will be virtual (but still live).

Here are the nominees for Game of the Year:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doom: Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Keighley also revealed the nominees for the other categories, including Best Score and Music, Best Performance, Best Multiplayer Game, and Games for Impact. You can find the full list of nominees here.