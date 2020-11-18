Nvidia reported revenues of $4.73 billion for its third fiscal quarter ended October 25, up 57% from a year earlier. The revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.91 a share beat expectations as new gaming hardware and AI products generated strong demand.

A year ago, Nvidia reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.78 revenues of $3.01 billion. Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs) that can be used for games, AI, and datacenter computing. While many businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, Nvidia has seen a boost in those areas.

Analysts expected Nvidia to post earnings of $2.57 a share on revenue of $4.41 billion.

During the quarter, Nvidia launched its 3000 series of GeForce RTX graphics cards with real-time ray tracing, helping the PC maintain its graphics competitiveness in the face of new gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony. Our own Jeff Grubb said the new Nvidia graphics card was more exciting than the consoles.

Datacenter revenue was $1.9 billion, up 162% from a year earlier, while gaming revenues were $2.27 billion, up 37% from a year ago. While datacenter was bigger in the previous quarter, Nvidia’s gaming revenue was bigger this time.

Professional visualization was $236 million, down 27% from a year ago. Also down was automotive revenue at $125 million, a 23% drop. But some sectors fared better.

Nvidia’s stock is down slightly at $536.25 a share in after-hours trading.

Earlier this year, Nvidia completed its $7 billion acquisition of Mellanox, which makes key technologies for connecting chips in datacenters. Mellanox revenue is included in the CPU and networking segment.

Image Credit: Nvidia/Epic

Nvidia is also in talks with regulators about getting approval for its $40 billion acquisition of Arm. The Mellanox deal took a long time to get approval. To help get approval, Nvidia says it keep Arm’s employees in place and hire more to create a world-class AI lab in Cambridge, England.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement that the company is firing on all cylinders and hit record revenues in gaming, datacenter, and overall categories.

“The new Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU provides our largest-ever generational leap and demand is overwhelming. Nvidia RTX has made ray tracing the new standard in gaming,” he said.

Regarding AI, he said, “We are continuing to raise the bar with Nvidia AI. Our A100 compute platform is ramping fast, with the top cloud companies deploying it globally. We swept the industry AI inference benchmark, and our customers are moving some of the world’s most popular AI services into production, powered by Nvidia technology.”

Back in April, Nvidia launched its Ampere-based A100 GPU, an enormous AI chip with 54 billion transistors and a design based on a new generation of AI technology. And on Monday, Nvidia launched a new 80GB version.

For the fourth fiscal quarter, Nvidia itself expected revenue of $4.8 billion and non-GAA gross profit margins of 65.5%.