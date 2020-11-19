A guide for both CoEs and business units

SWOOP Analytics has released the world’s largest-ever analysis of Microsoft Yammer networks and found record levels of activity during the COVID-19-enforced transition period to working from home, as employees looked to connect online.

As employees settled into working from home, levels of responsiveness and engagement between staff increased after April, suggesting stronger work relationships had been formed during the initial work from home period.

Perhaps surprisingly, SWOOP’s research found staff sentiment overall was far more positive than negative during the first six months of the global pandemic. In the early days of working from home, the sentiment was at its highest positive levels.

Using real-time data, SWOOP analyzed 116 organizations in its 2020 global Yammer Benchmarking, almost 9,000 Yammer Communities with more than 2.6 million employees and 17 million+ interactions, across the breadth of industry sectors.

Unlike traditional benchmarking, which typically relies on surveying opinions, SWOOP captures actual online interactions from all staff who use Yammer, Microsoft’s enterprise social network platform.

Other key findings from the report include:

The most common word, by far, for all key words analyzed across networks was “Thanks”.

Common themes from the top performing organizations included keeping Yammer fun and thereby attracting employees to the platform, making health and well-being a priority during the pandemic, and ensuring leaders communicate and make themselves accessible.

Working from home has resulted in a flattening of the hierarchy, as informal socialization has moved from the office to online.

SWOOP reveals the world’s most collaborative organizations in the full report and showcases some of the most productive Yammer Communities.

“Our data shows that when the world went into lockdown, Yammer was the place staff went to engage with their leaders,” said SWOOP Analytics CEO Cai Kjaer.

“We expect Yammer will play an equally critical role as organizations look to innovate their way into the post-COVID-19 world.”

In the full report, SWOOP provides guidelines and measurements to improve and compare Yammer network performance.

