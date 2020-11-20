A lot happened in video games this week. Capcom got hacked. Jim Ryan isn’t aware of any complaints about storage. Nintendo’s lawyers were very active. But all the crew on the GamesBeat Decides podcast wants to talk about this week is Astro’s Playroom and their speedrunning feud. GamesBeat editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti have been going back and forth in that game all week, and Jeff has decided to declare victory.

Jeff and Mike have also played some other games. That includes Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which Jeff hates. Mike’s getting into Yakuza: Like A Dragon, which he really likes. Join us for conversations about all of this and more, won’t you?