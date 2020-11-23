Nintendo is the most beloved brand in gaming. The likes of Mario and Link have attracted fans of all ages, for decades now. Some people just can’t get enough Nintendo games, accessories, toys, and collectibles.

If you’re shopping this holiday season for someone who loves Nintendo, this gift guide should help. I’m a big fan of the House of Mario, so I have a good idea of what would make any Nintendo devotee happy.

If you’re looking for gaming gift suggestions that go beyond the scope of just Nintendo, check out the rest of our 2020 holiday gift guides right here.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Price: $60

Store: Amazon

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a compilation that includes three classic Mario 3D platformers: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. It’s a must-own for any Switch owner who loves Mario, especially since Nintendo is going to arbitrarily stop selling the collection come March 31.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

Price: $50

Store: Nintendo

This little portable game machine includes the original Super Mario Bros. and its Japanese sequel, which Nintendo calls The Lost Levels outside of its home country. If $50 seems like a lot pay to play two old sidescrollers on the go, know that this is as much a collectible as it is a practical game-playing machine. Beware that it is out of stock in most places right now, but you may be able to find some before Christmas.

Super Mario Lego Starter Course

Price: $60

Store: Lego

Mario has his own Lego sets now, and they make for great gifts for young and old Nintendo fans. This isn’t your average Lego set, either, as it’s a game that you can play by running a Mario mini-fig through your the course you create. You can also buy expansion sets that make your Mario Lego adventure even bigger.

Lego NES

Price: $230

Store: Lego

If you’re looking for a Nintendo Lego set that’s on the more, uh, pricey side, here you go. This Lego NES is cool as all heck. The “game” on the TV set even scrolls. But at $230, you better really like the person you’re gifting this thing to!

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Price: $100

Store: Best Buy

Just like the Game & Watch, Mario Kart Live is hard to find right now, but some should become available before Christmas. This is a Switch game that comes with a Mario (or Luigi) RC car with a built-in camera. You then create your own Mario Kart track inside your house. It’s a pretty magical experience, even if it is a bit cumbersome to put together and dismantle every time that you want to play. Beware that this gift may not be great for those with smaller living rooms or carpeted floors.

The Legend of Zelda Gold Cartridge Hallmark Ornament

Price: $20

Store: Hallmark

Hallmark has introduced a bunch of cool Nintendo ornaments this year, but this golden Zelda cart may be the most nostalgic. Anyone who owned an NES has fond memories of this beauty. My only warning here is that the ornament is shockingly heavy, so make sure that anyone you gift this cartridge to knows to ensure that it’s nice and secure on whatever tree they’re hanging it on.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Collector Box

Price: $25

Store: GameStop

This box contains a bunch of goodies that should please any Zelda fan. It includes a little Link figure, a beanie, socks, a glass, a mini-notebook, and a pin. That’s a lot of fun Zelda goodness for just $25.

Metroid: Samus Returns Collector Box

Price: $25

Store: GameStop

If the person on your gift list is like Metroid more than Zelda or Mario, get them this box instead. It also comes with a beanie, a Metroid figure, and a notepad. You also get an art print, a duffle bag, a squishy Samus ball, and a keychain.

HyperX ChargePlay Clutch charging case for Nintendo Switch

Price: $60

Store: Amazon

If you know a Switch owner that struggles with the console’s short battery life, this charging case from HyperX could make for a great gift. It can add an additional 5 hours of play time to the machine, which can keep a person inside of Hyrule or the Mushroom Kingdom a good deal longer.