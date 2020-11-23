Getting someone the newest consoles as a gift this holiday is not realistic. It’s possible. You can make it happen if you’re determined and lucky. But if someone in your life really wants an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, they’re probably going to have to track down one themselves. But this doesn’t mean you cannot contribute to the latest generation of fun.

The console is just the start. And both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X already have a robust lineup of accessories to expand their capabilities. Here are some gifts you should consider as part of our holiday gift guide coverage.

Xbox Series X

Wireless gaming headset

Lucidsound LS35X

Price: $180

Where to buy: Amazon

When it comes to wireless gaming headsets, Microsoft works with a number of third-party peripheral manufacturers. But I’ve always preferred LucidSound’s offerings for its comfort and ease-of-use. The LS35X has big dials for controlling volume, and its wireless connection gives it a low-latency connection across Xbox One or Xbox Series X.

SATA SSD with USB cable for backward-compatible games

Crucial BX500 1TB

Price: $100

Where to buy: Amazon

StarTech.com USB 3.1 Gen 2 SATA USB cable

Price: $18

Where to buy: Amazon

A major shortcoming for both consoles is a lack of storage space and the inability to use external drives to run next-gen games. But that means you shouldn’t take up your precious gigabytes with last-generation releases because those will run off of a USB drive. And if you use an external SSD, you can still get much shorter load times. The problem is that external USB SSDs are expensive. That’s OK because we have a solution. Grab an internal SATA SSD like Crucial’s reliable BX500 and combine it with a SATA USB cable. Make sure the cable is USB 3.1, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will load up in seconds.

A great way to play your Xbox games even when you can’t use the TV

Razer Kishi

Price: $80

Where to buy: Walmart

I have two kids, so I rarely get to play games on my high-quality television. We’re usually using that display to watch PJ Masks or Sheriff Callie’s Wild West or Blippi. That’s why I like the Kishi, which turns my phone into something closer to a Nintendo Switch. This enables me to play games from the cloud using Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or I can stream games over my local network direct from my Xbox. It’s an indispensable tool for me — even in a time when I’m not traveling.

Media remote

PDP Talon Media Remote for Xbox

Price: $20

Where to buy: Amazon

The Xbox Series X/S both have IR receivers, so if you have a universal remote, that’ll work to control your media apps. Likewise, if you have an Xbox One media remote, that’ll work on the new consoles. But if you’re looking for a dedicated way to control Netflix, Disney+, and more, PDP has a new media remote available that will control your Xbox as well as the volume on your TV or receiver.

PlayStation 5

Wireless gaming headset

HyperX Cloud Flight S

Price: $130

Where to buy: Amazon

Sony has its own PlayStation-branded Pulse wireless headset, which is fine. But I prefer the HyperX Cloud Flight S, which has great sound and comfort. It also supports wireless charging, which is something I think all wireless headsets should eventually get. As long as you drop it on its charging mat when you’re done, it will be ready to go the next time you want to play.

SATA SSD with USB cable for backward-compatible games

Crucial BX500 1TB

Price: $100

Where to buy: Amazon

StarTech.com USB 3.1 Gen 2 SATA USB cable

Price: $18

Where to buy: Amazon

Everything that applies to the Xbox works here as well. Get this to store your PS4 games and save the limited internal storage for native PS5 releases.

Media remote

PS5 Media Remote

Price: $30

Where to buy: Amazon

For controlling media apps on PS5, I like Sony’s official media remote. It should integrate well with the console as well as your other home-theater devices. It also has dedicated buttons for Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube.