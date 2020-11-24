Epic Games will launch its Fortnite Crew subscription for $12 a month on December 2.

Timed with the arrival of the Fortnite Chapter 2 — Season 5 update, the subscription offers a monthly deal for players who get more virtual goods than they would ordinarily get with a seasonal Battle Pass. Back in May, Epic Games said it had more than 350 million registered Fortnite players. With the monetization that comes with those players, Epic Games was able to raise $1.78 billion at a $17.3 billion valuation. Subscriptions such as Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass are becoming popular at game companies try to become the “Netflix of games.”

With the Fortnite Crew subscription, players will get the following:

a Battle Pass for Season 5

1,000 V-Bucks each month (valued at $8 at current discounted prices). Players can spend that on items in the shop such as skins, or outfits.

a Fortnite Crew Pack with an outfit bundle (one outfit and one accessory) that only Crew members can get

When Fortnite Crew launches on December 2, member will be the first to get an exclusive Galaxia Outfit and Style plus the Cosmic Llamacorn Pickaxe and Fractured World Back Bling.

A Fortnite Crew subscription can be purchased in Fortnite from the Item Shop or Battle Pass purchase screen, and players can cancel anytime.

In an FAQ, Epic Games said monthly Crew Packs contain a new outfit with at least one accessory. If you already purchased the current season’s Battle Pass, Epic will return 950 V-Bucks to your account.

The Battle Bundle has been replaced by a bundle of 25 levels, available for 1,850 V-Bucks. The offer is available to players at level 75 or lower at any time, once per season. This bundle can be packaged together when buying the standard Battle Pass by itself, or purchased after buying the standalone Battle Pass or acquiring it as a member of Fortnite Crew.

If you’re unable to see the Fortnite Crew option in-game starting December 2, your platform, country (or a combination of both) or available payment methods may not be supported yet.

Under the new options, the Battle Pass will still exist and can be made as a one-time purchase. With the option for the subscription, Fortnite Crew would be the option for someone who finds themselves adding V-bucks to their account often to purchase cosmetics or just to get the exclusive cosmetics. It would also be a good option for someone who has to ask permission to purchase V-bucks. So instead of bugging someone for money every month for V-bucks, they can subscribe to the Crew, and it’s a recurring drop every month.

The Battle Pass would be a good option for someone who just wants the one-time spend and doesn’t really purchase V-bucks throughout the season.