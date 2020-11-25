Publisher Xseed Games announced today that Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has now sold over 500,000 copies.

Sakuna debuted on November 10. It is available on Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game combines 2D sidescrolling action with farming sim elements. Indie developer Edelweiss, who also made the 2014 shoot-’em-up Astebreed, created Sakuna.

Xseed publishes the console versions in North America and the PC version globally. Xseed notes that this is one of the strongest starts any of its titles has ever enjoyed. We have seen other farming sims, like Stardew Valley, become hits in the past, but Sakuna’s addition of 2D combat makes it different from its competitors.

The holidays could give Sakuna a sales boost. With a strong start like this, an eventual 1 million in sales is a strong possibility. And while many are thinking of only the new consoles and their games this holiday, Sakuna still fills a big niche for those looking for more quirky experiences.